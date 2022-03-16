LETTER: Restricting foreign nationals in business is wrong

The home affairs minister has confirmed that businesses run by foreigners in SA today are few and far between. Yet the employment & labour minister seems to think this is a major issue and has trumpeted future legislation to make it more difficult for foreigners to get business visas.

Sadly, only two applications have been made so far in 2022. It is quite clear that the minister is making a mountain out of a mole hill by announcing this restriction and pretending it will save jobs in SA.

The DA believes strongly that we need to ease up on our regulations and, in particular, encourage foreign investment in the country so we can create more jobs for locals.

Michael Bagraim, MP

DA shadow deputy employment & labour minister

