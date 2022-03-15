Huawei agrees to have 50% local workforce in 3 years
Labour department had threatened to take Chinese tech firm to court for ignoring flouting quotas on foreign employees
15 March 2022 - 14:17
Huawei has agreed to ensure that South Africans account for at least half of its local workforce after the government took the Chinese technology firm to court in February for flouting quotas on foreign employees.
The department of employment and labour and Huawei Technologies SA said on Tuesday they had settled out of court after the department’s application to the labour court on February 11. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now