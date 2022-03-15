Companies / Telecoms & Technology Huawei agrees to have 50% local workforce in 3 years Labour department had threatened to take Chinese tech firm to court for ignoring flouting quotas on foreign employees B L Premium

Huawei has agreed to ensure that South Africans account for at least half of its local workforce after the government took the Chinese technology firm to court in February for flouting quotas on foreign employees.

The department of employment and labour and Huawei Technologies SA said on Tuesday they had settled out of court after the department’s application to the labour court on February 11. ..