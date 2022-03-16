Global network of acoustic sensors track the heartbeat of the planet

The Rolex Perpetual Planet initiative was launched in 2019, with the aim of supporting a vibrant and active network of individuals and organisations using science to understand and preserve the Earth’s sensitive ecosystems on land and in the water, to make our planet perpetual.

Professor Michel André, a bio-acoustician and 2002 Rolex Awards for Enterprise laureate, is using sound to help diagnose the health of our oceans as part of this initiative.

He has developed and implemented a network of acoustic sensors that ring the planet and record the smallest deviation in the natural ebb and flow of sound in environmentally sensitive ecosystems. In a very real sense, he is listening to the heartbeat of the Earth.