LETTER: Marxist bureaucrats love their red tape

I suggest that Stuart Theobald, Michael Avery and a good many other financial commentators overlook a fundamental aspect of government structure (“Red tape that could be eliminated” and “ANC mum as revanchist Russia bombs civilians”, March 6).

The public service employs a substantial number of members of the SACP in its middle and upper ranks. It is not surprising that when the president promotes an improvement in some aspect of business administrative policy such as reducing red tape or expanding the private contribution to electrical power production, the Marxist bureaucrats immediately make moves to stymie them.

So good luck to Sipho Nkosi! It is only when the aristocrats of the ANC receive substantial bribes, houses, cars for their children or literal bags of money that things happen more quickly.

Robert Stone

Linden

