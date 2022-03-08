Opinion / Letters

LETTER: CCMA is being destroyed

Minister’s enormous budget cut is devastating for only functional part of employment & labour department

08 March 2022 - 16:26
Picture: 123RF/STOCKSTUDIO44
Although the department of employment & labour is to a large degree dysfunctional and underresourced, the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) remains a jewel in its crown (“CCMA in last mediation to avert strike at Sibanye gold mines”, March 6).

My experience has been that the mediators are superbly trained, dedicated and highly functional. Mediation has produced almost 75% positive results across the board. If the CCMA mediators cannot produce results, then no-one will. My belief is that the CCMA has been functional in ensuring labour peace for the past decade. 

However, the employment & labour minister, in his wisdom, has deemed it necessary to shred the CCMA budget. This enormous annual budget cut has been devastating and gone a long way towards destroying the only functional part of the entire department.

Michael Bagraim, MP, DA deputy shadow employment & labour minister

