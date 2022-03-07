LETTER: Home office tax issues

The issue of home office tax claims is not going away and will only become far greater over the next few years (“Sars disallows R1.8bn of R2.9bn in home office expense claims”, March 6).

My experience has been that thousands of businesses are cutting down their office space to on average less than a third of what they had before the pandemic. Those staff members who can work remotely are choosing various internet platforms to conduct all of their business.

This move saves employers an enormous amount of money and saves employees an enormous amount of time — the functionality of remote work is beginning to show fantastic results.

The revenue services need to relook at their processes and procedures and restructure some of their regulations to actually encourage remote work. This might result in a lot more income tax being generated in the long run, because productivity has certainly proved to grow in thousands of cases.

Michael Bagraim, MP, DA deputy shadow employment & labour minister

