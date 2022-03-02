Opinion / Columnists KHAYA SITHOLE: Sars regime of privacy and secrecy leaves taxpayers in the dark Agency has some soul-searching to do as beef with inefficiency boils over in Twitter spat with Kieswetter B L Premium

SA Revenue Service (Sars) commissioner Edward Kieswetter got into an exchange with a Twitter user last week about the efficiency of the agency.

The initial tweet referred to a story written by journalist Marianne Merten, who went into some detail describing the difficulties she had encountered with Sars, and unpacked the challenges faced by taxpayers seeking to remain on the right side of the compliance divide. ..