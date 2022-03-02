KHAYA SITHOLE: Sars regime of privacy and secrecy leaves taxpayers in the dark
Agency has some soul-searching to do as beef with inefficiency boils over in Twitter spat with Kieswetter
02 March 2022 - 16:29
SA Revenue Service (Sars) commissioner Edward Kieswetter got into an exchange with a Twitter user last week about the efficiency of the agency.
The initial tweet referred to a story written by journalist Marianne Merten, who went into some detail describing the difficulties she had encountered with Sars, and unpacked the challenges faced by taxpayers seeking to remain on the right side of the compliance divide. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now