Treasury is prudently underestimating tax revenues, PwC says R182bn tax overrun estimated in last week's budget could be as high as R220bn as Treasury errs on the side of caution

Treasury’s revenue estimates for the next two fiscal years are too conservative and could be almost R40bn higher than projected, according to PwC.

If year-to-date collections for 2021/2022 were extrapolated for the full-year, the tax revenue overrun could be as much as R220bn, rather than the R182bn projected in last week’s budget, PwC tax policy leader Kyle Mandy said in a presentation on Wednesday to two parliamentary finance committees...