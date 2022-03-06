Sars disallows R1.8bn of R2.9bn in home office expense claims
Criteria were not met or calculations were incorrect, Edward Kieswetter tells MPs
06 March 2022 - 16:27
The SA Revenue Service (Sars) has disallowed R1.8bn of the R2.9bn claims for home office expenses made to date in the 2021/2022 tax year, Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter told MPs on Friday.
This flood of claims arose from the Covid-19 pandemic and the lockdowns imposed by the government to deal with it, which resulted in thousands of workers being forced to work from home. This trend is likely to continue as businesses have accommodated themselves to remote working...
