LETTER: Pusillanimous but consistent

02 March 2022 - 15:24
Russian President Vladimir Putin. Picture: REUTERS/SPUTNIK
Dr Thami Mazwai’s defence of the pusillanimity of the president’s position on the Russian invasion of Ukraine is at least consistent with what the ANC has always done (“Our own interests, not the West’s, come first”, March 1).

Because he provided succour to the liberation forces in exile, the ANC  supported Robert Mugabe, turned a blind eye to his abuse of the democratic process, and permitted the complete degradation of Zimbabwe.

It’s an argument that says one good deed can buy infinite credit. But it also conceals a darker truth: the ANC will do anything for money. Putin’s Russia, we should remember, tried very hard to sell us its nuclear power plants even though they knew they were unaffordable.

Russia offers senior ANC politicians private clinic facilities. Most importantly, it supplied the ANC with the blueprint for state capture. It’s very hard to turn your back on your mentor, especially when you learnt the lessons so well.

Michael Fridjhon
Parktown

