UN RESOLUTION
SA to stand by ‘neutral’ stance on Russia at UN despite EU pressure
SA irks western envoys as it sticks to its guns on a resolution condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine at UN emergency session
02 March 2022 - 05:10
SA, which has faced criticism for apparent policy inconsistency and failure to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, is set to resist pressure from the EU to toughen its stance.
The country is set to maintain a “neutral” stance on a UN resolution that is due to be debated and subjected to a vote on Wednesday. That is despite EU diplomats lobbying officials at the department of international relations & co-operation to join them in condemnation of Russia...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now