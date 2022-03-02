National UN RESOLUTION SA to stand by ‘neutral’ stance on Russia at UN despite EU pressure SA irks western envoys as it sticks to its guns on a resolution condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine at UN emergency session B L Premium

SA, which has faced criticism for apparent policy inconsistency and failure to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, is set to resist pressure from the EU to toughen its stance.

The country is set to maintain a “neutral” stance on a UN resolution that is due to be debated and subjected to a vote on Wednesday. That is despite EU diplomats lobbying officials at the department of international relations & co-operation to join them in condemnation of Russia...