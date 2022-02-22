Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Ukraine will leave Russia scarred for life

Vladimir Putin has made clear his megalomaniac ambitions, but lessons from history show they'll backfire

22 February 2022 - 21:14
Russian President Vladimir Putin. Picture: SPUTNIK/ALEXEY NIKOLSKY/REUTERS
Russian President Vladimir Putin. Picture: SPUTNIK/ALEXEY NIKOLSKY/REUTERS

Every president has a defining moment that tests their leadership and character. For Nelson Mandela it was the assassination of Chris Hani. For Barack Obama it was when Syrian President Bashar Assad government killed hundreds of his people with nerve gas. Obama, who hated war, could not stand and issue threats alone. His credibility was on the line. Assad had crossed the moral red line.

Current US President Joe Biden faces such a moment now that Russian President Vladimir Putin has recognised the separatist regions of Donestsk and Luhansk as independent. It is an open declaration of war. The time for talking is over. If you ever doubted Putin’s evil intentions, look at the disfigured face of pro-West former Ukraine president Viktor Yushchenko, caused by dioxin poisoning.

Putin will stop at nothing until he achieves his quixotic delusion of restoring the old Soviet empire and borders. His 2021 7,000-word essay spelt out his megalomaniac ambitions. Since his re-election for a fourth term in 2018 Putin has seen himself as Russia’s saviour.

His two-hour long revisionist speech on Monday proves that the first casualty of war is indeed truth. In sending a “peace” force to Donestsk Putin is repeating Leonid Brezhnev’s 1979 mistake in Afghanistan. Moscow was worried that Afghanistan was turning to the West for support. A decade later the Soviets left Afghanistan a defeated army.

But their decision had unintended consequences, giving birth to a new age terrorism, including Al-Qaeda and Isis. Ukraine too will leave Russia scarred for life. 

Dr Lucas Ntyintyane
Via email

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number. 

UK slaps sanctions on Putin-linked billionaires over Ukraine crisis

Gennady Timchenko and the brothers Igor and Boris Rotenberg targeted
World
6 hours ago

Putin recognises breakaway regions, intensifying standoff with the West

Rouble weakens and Moscow stock market plunges 15% — its steepest drop since 2008 — as Russian leader signs pact with separatist leaders
News
1 day ago

Russia and Belarus crank up pressure on Ukraine with extended drills

Step has been taken regarding ‘the increase in military activity near the external borders’
World
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
TOM EATON: We’re not frogs and we won’t die if ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
MPHO MOLOPYANE: Not adding up: the basic income ...
Opinion
3.
MICHAEL MORRIS: Sama slaps on a bandage while ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
LETTER: Ukraine will leave Russia scarred for life
Opinion / Letters
5.
EDITORIAL: Debt keeps heat on Godongwana
Opinion / Editorials

Related Articles

LETTER: Putin’s big gamble in Ukraine

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Is US hype on Ukraine another Iraq?

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Show’s over, Putin

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: A united Nato should halt Putin’s ambitions

Opinion / Letters

CLIVE CROOK: What Ukraine can learn from Finland

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.