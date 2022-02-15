Opinion / Letters

LETTER: A united Nato should halt Putin’s ambitions

The world never needs a war, especially one that involves two superpowers with immense firepower

15 February 2022 - 12:30
Russian President Vladimir Putin. Picture: POOL VIA REUTERS/THIBAULT CAMUS
Russian President Vladimir Putin. Picture: POOL VIA REUTERS/THIBAULT CAMUS

Russian President Vladimir Putin has been trying for a long time to divide and weaken Europe and strengthen the weakened former Soviet Union by regaining lost territory. He is also facing increasing problems within his own country, and Ukraine provides a potential opportunity to re-establish his authority and popularity.

Ukraine is central to his ambitions, and he was emboldened by the unexpected “accomplice” in the person of the 45th US president, under whom cracks began to appear in the ranks of Nato.

US President Joe Biden’s steps to restore unity within Nato became the fly in his ointment. A new resilience has slowly been developing within Nato to stop his ambitions.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson also found Ukraine a welcome diversion from his internal problems, and suddenly adopted a strongman position. There is clearly a posturing and testing of wills, with tension on the rise as an invasion is becoming a real possibility.

A strong united front within Nato will weigh heavily on Russia’s decision to invade or not. The world never needs a war, especially if it potentially involves two superpowers with immense firepower.

My take is that Russia will be hesitant to start a war in the face of the unity within Nato. May common sense and diplomacy prevail.

Dawie Jacobs

Sterrewag

CLIVE CROOK: What Ukraine can learn from Finland

The main thing is that Ukraine wants to be seen as an independent sovereign nation, not a Russian appendage
Opinion
1 hour ago

DESNÉ MASIE: Boris Johnson just won’t take the hint, it’s time for him to go

Even the patience of Brexit-ultras is wearing thin but the prime minister will cling to power like a man possessed
Opinion
1 day ago

EDITORIAL: As Ukraine tensions simmer, markets remain on the boil

While a Russian invasion would hit food and oil prices, SA needs to keep a keen eye on interest rates
Opinion
5 days ago
