LETTER: Not all forms of democracy deserve respect

The Chinese embassy needs to understand that the only form of democracy worthy of the name is constitutional democracy

15 February 2022 - 14:13
The Chinese national flag in Beijing, China. Picture: REUTERS/THOMAS PETER
The Chinese national flag in Beijing, China. Picture: REUTERS/THOMAS PETER

I refer to the letter from a representative of the Chinese embassy in SA, who claims there are many forms of democracy and that all forms are deserving of respect (“China’s democracy deserves respect,” February 13).

The Chinese embassy needs to understand that the only form of democracy worthy of the name is constitutional democracy, which enshrines the rights of the individual (as well as democracy’s ground rules, etc) in a constitution that cannot be altered by the majority unless the judiciary concurs.

A system in which the will of the people is blindly obeyed — which often sees the individual being forced to work like a slave for the benefit of the state — is known as majoritarianism.

Simply put, democracy is a system in which the individual is protected against the majority and what it might like to do to him and the freedom he values so highly.

Terence Grant
Cape Town

Hong Kong ‘overwhelmed’ by fifth wave of Covid-19 pandemic: Lam

Despite the latest surge, deaths in the global financial hub remain far less than similar-sized cities since the pandemic erupted two years ago
EU aims to counter China’s Africa drive with €20bn plan

Bloc is working on a package to support transport networks, as well as energy, digital, education and health projects
