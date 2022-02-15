Three ways South Africans can qualify for UK citizenship

Having a family connection to the UK is one of the most common ways to claim British citizenship, say the experts at Sable International, a company specialising in cross-border financial and immigration advice and solutions.

However, discrimination in historical UK nationality law means that some South Africans who have family ties to the country have previously been denied British nationality based on issues of gender or legitimacy.

The good news is that a new piece of legislation, being debated in the British parliament, sets out a number of provisions that seek to correct some of these discriminations.

The changes would mean that if you failed to qualify for any form of British citizenship because your ancestor was the wrong gender, or because your parents weren’t married at the time of your birth, you might now qualify.

These provisions are in line with other corrections the UK government has made in recent years, so Sable International expects them to pass into law.

Here's a closer look at three of the most common routes to UK citizenship for South Africans:

1. You, your parents or your grandparents were born in the UK

While this can be the simplest way to claim UK citizenship, it can be complex, too.

You were born in the UK

Being born in the UK doesn’t automatically make you a British citizen. It depends on the date of your birth and the status of your parents. If they were only visiting the UK, or on non-permanent visas, or there illegally, then you generally won’t be granted citizenship.

The main exception to this rule is if you were born in the UK before January 1983 (when the current British Nationality Act came into force). Unless your parents were in diplomatic service, you would have received UK citizenship automatically at birth, even if you didn’t know it, and you may now claim a British passport.

However, there are exceptions, even if your parents were in diplomatic service. In one case Sable International worked on, a woman received UK citizenship based on the argument that her father (who was in the US Air Force, stationed in the UK) had only partial diplomatic immunity.

Your parents were born in the UK

If one of your parents was born in the UK and holds UK citizenship, it is possible for them to pass it down to you. This is known as citizenship by descent.

The rules historically made it simpler to obtain British citizenship via a UK-born mother. Up until 2006, it was possible to receive citizenship through your father only if your parents were married at the time of your birth.