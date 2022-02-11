LETTER: Hypocrisy of US ‘is truly nauseating’

Terry Crawford-Browne is to be applauded for exposing the whole “Ukraine Crisis” for what it is. He leaves most journalists with egg on their faces (“Bush and Yankee poodle Blair have much to answer for’ , February 7).

The claim of “Russian aggression”, previously “Russian election interference”, is repeated endlessly by journalists who should know better. Mainstream media stories are regurgitated verbatim, and in this regard I include this newspaper. Bloomberg and Reuters articles are published with little apparent concern for the truth.

The hypocrisy of the US and its lapdogs is truly nauseating. According to the US secretary of state, Russia is violating international law and the “rules-based international order”. Fancy that.

This from a country that is constantly interfering with and violating other nations when they don’t toe the line. To say there is blood on their hands would not be a figure of speech.

Brian van der Vijver

Cape Town

