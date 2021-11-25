LETTER: Why the official silence on Jerusalem killing?

The SA government did not condemn or extend condolences after the murder of a Jewish South African at the hands of a Hamas terrorist during a mass shooting on November 21 in Jerusalem.

This silence is in stark contrast to the outcry of the government and the ANC after the tragic shooting of a former SA rugby player by police in Hawaii or the recent assault on SA medical students in Cuba.

SA society, religious groupings and especially minorities have an ethical duty to raise their voices to condemn this killing. It is morally wrong to keep quiet, even if it is unpopular.

If we do not condemn this now, we might find ourselves in future being the victims not protected by the government. My condolences go to the family and friends of the late Eli Kay.

Gert van Schalkwyk

Pretoria

