LETTER: The trial circus starts again

Here we go again (“Bathabile Dlamini’s perjury trial hits a snag on the first day”, November 24).

Endless delays and postponements, followed by innumerable court appearances, followed by interdicts and appeals, followed by reviews and representations to the National Prosecuting Authority, followed by rescission requests, followed by Constitutional Court applications, followed by ...

And all of it accompanied by conspiracy theories and sympathy demonstrations by “our people” in support of Dlamini.

If she is ever convicted, the judgment will simply be ignored. Cadres operate with impunity, especially under our “criminal friendly” law.

Les Thorpe, Via BusinessLIVE

