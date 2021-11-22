Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Israel is the least apartheid-like state in the Middle East

It is the only state in the Middle East and North Africa where minorities, women and gays are free to pursue their dreams

22 November 2021 - 18:13 Len Bennett
A general view of the Church of Nativity in Bethlehem in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. File photo: REUTERS/MOHAMAD TOROKMAN
A general view of the Church of Nativity in Bethlehem in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. File photo: REUTERS/MOHAMAD TOROKMAN

Terry Crawford-Browne skewers Israel with the apartheid libel (“ANC’s two-state solution backing is grand hypocrisy”, November 18).

In reality, Israel is the least apartheid-like state in the Middle East and North Africa. It is the only state where minorities, women and gays are free to pursue their dreams. Israeli Arabs are equally represented in academia and over-represented in medical fields. They have members and parties in parliament. An Arab is a supreme court justice, and another runs Israel’s largest bank. Does this sound like discrimination?

Crawford-Browne may be unhappy with the lives of those living under the Palestinian Authority and Hamas. Perhaps that should be the subject of another report, but then again Palestinian-on-Palestinian misdeeds would hardly be newsworthy.

Len Bennett, Ottawa, Canada

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​

LETTER: ANC’s two-state solution backing is grand hypocrisy

SA's support of the two-state solution in Israel/Palestine harks back to the bantustans
Opinion
4 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
LAEL BETHLEHEM: Joburg needs a mayor who can ...
Opinion
2.
EDITORIAL: Distell takeover could cause more JSE ...
Opinion / Editorials
3.
MICHAEL AVERY: Questions linger over RBPlats’s ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
KEVIN MCCALLUM: Show some respect: why South ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: Seeming inaction over July ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

LETTER: ANC’s skewed priorities

Opinion / Letters

CHRIS ROPER: Miss SA’s Israel misstep

Features

LETTER: SA shows two faces on Israel

Opinion / Letters

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.