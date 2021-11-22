LETTER: Israel is the least apartheid-like state in the Middle East

Terry Crawford-Browne skewers Israel with the apartheid libel (“ANC’s two-state solution backing is grand hypocrisy”, November 18).

In reality, Israel is the least apartheid-like state in the Middle East and North Africa. It is the only state where minorities, women and gays are free to pursue their dreams. Israeli Arabs are equally represented in academia and over-represented in medical fields. They have members and parties in parliament. An Arab is a supreme court justice, and another runs Israel’s largest bank. Does this sound like discrimination?

Crawford-Browne may be unhappy with the lives of those living under the Palestinian Authority and Hamas. Perhaps that should be the subject of another report, but then again Palestinian-on-Palestinian misdeeds would hardly be newsworthy.

Len Bennett, Ottawa, Canada

