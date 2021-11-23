LETTER: Sabotage and beyond

It is hard to tell what the suspension of the Prasa CEO is really all about — ministerial interference, sabotage, ANC internal warfare? (“Surprise suspension of Prasa CEO is sabotage, union says”, November 22).

It all goes to reinforce the impression that the ANC can’t oversee state-owned enterprises, that it is the destabilising factor in their governance. What happened to Mark Barnes as CEO of the Post Office, for example?

It looks as if we have gone beyond state capture as a determinant of misgovernance. Now we are simply faced with a governing political party that is not competent to govern or fit for purpose.

William Currie

Via BusinessLIVE

