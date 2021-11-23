LETTER: Entire department invaded

Linda Ensor’s article on government buildings being illegally occupied refers (“De Lille hopes to tackle ‘invasions’”, November 22).

This is so manifestly what is wrong in our government. Here we have a minister, “Dear Aunty Pat”, not even an ANC MP, running a department that is one of the biggest spenders of our tax money.

The department of public works & infrastructure is supposed to look after and maintain all government buildings — defence force, parliament, police stations and so on. Yet it does not have the know-how to do a proper audit of its own properties.

The department had to employ an “independent service provider” to do that job for them. At what cost to the taxpayer?

What about all the staff in the department who are paid by the state, have access to the required infrastructure but cannot do the job?

Is this similar to the border fence on the Limpopo?

Philip G Fourie,Via email

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.