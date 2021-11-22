National Surprise suspension of Prasa CEO is sabotage, union says But rail agency dismisses suggestions that the suspension is part of a plan to destabilise it B L Premium

The majority union at the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) has alleged that the suspension of the agency’s CEO is part of a broader campaign to sabotage state-owned entities and a push back against the drive to tackle corruption at parastatals.

The Prasa board confirmed at the weekend that Zolani Matthews had been placed on suspension pending an investigation after he apparently failed to declare that he holds a UK passport. ..