LETTER: Phalatse is a mayor of quality

Mpho Phalatse made it as Johannesburg mayor because of her qualifications (“ANC ousted in Gauteng metros Joburg and Ekurhuleni”, November 22).

Voters want quality individuals to lead government institutions. Perhaps next time the ANC will nominate suitably experienced and qualified persons in addition to listening to voters.

It was a mistake to think that voters have a duty to listen to the ANC, and not the other way round. It is arrogance at the national level that is costing the governing party the elections.

Voters have consistently communicated to the ANC the conditions it needed to meet to retain their trust, but it looks like all of these fell on deaf ears.

The ANC should have phased out the legacy of the fifth administration, not suddenly deleted it. Collapsing and selling state-owned enterprises should not be happening now.

The central bank and Treasury must serve and benefit the people of SA, never the other way around.

Samkelo Fisher, Via BusinessLIVE

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.