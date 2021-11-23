LETTER: ANC too clueless to understand

What a pity that those in power cannot understand the warning contained in Claire Bisseker’s latest column (“SA continues to avoid the tough policy decisions at its peril”, November 22).

For a cadre, the only thing of importance is money. It’s time for big business to sit the government down and tell it that unless the ANC’s cadres do as they are told in adopting market-friendly policies, business will continue to invest overseas and not pay a penny towards local infrastructure projects.

The ANC is so clueless that it frittered away every fiscal advantage. It is incapable of understanding that this was its own future, and that of the country, going down the drain.

Now it is time for business leaders to stop pandering to kindergarten leaders and act for the very survival of the country.

SA is in a better position than before, with the ANC having lost so badly at the polls and being largely frozen out by the other parties. The EFF is still strong, but a judicious investigation of VBS Mutual Bank looting should be a priority for the National Prosecuting Authority.

Andrea Robertson, Via BusinessLIVE

