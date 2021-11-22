Mayors eventually elected after two councils descend into chaos
Tables and chairs overturned in eThekwini when deal struck with the IFP collapsed
Council sittings in Ekurhuleni and eThekwini only managed to vote in their respective speakers despite having an early start on Monday morning.
Proceedings at both, which started at 10am, were marred by power outages, objections, interjections and countless points of order after the return from lunch. ..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.