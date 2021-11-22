National Mayors eventually elected after two councils descend into chaos Tables and chairs overturned in eThekwini when deal struck with the IFP collapsed

Council sittings in Ekurhuleni and eThekwini only managed to vote in their respective speakers despite having an early start on Monday morning.

Proceedings at both, which started at 10am, were marred by power outages, objections, interjections and countless points of order after the return from lunch. ..