LETTER: Way to go, Kiwis

15 November 2021 - 15:46
I fully agree with the sentiments in Gavin Rich’s latest column (“Ireland pop hubris bubble about All Blacks”, November 14). However, there is one important thing Rich did not say.

The entire All Blacks team, including players, management, the New Zealand Rugby Union and the press contingent were effusive in their praise of Ireland’s deserved win.

No complaints about bias on the part of referee or officials, and no 60-minute tape aimed at humiliating the referee. We are deserved world champions on the field, but off it we are crybabies. 

David Wolpert
Rivonia

