GAVIN RICH: Ireland pop hubris bubble about All Blacks

The win Ireland scored over New Zealand will hopefully bring some much-needed perspective on the real balance of power in world rugby and douse some of the hubris that we have seen developing around the All Blacks this year.

A record number of tries and a record number of points were among the reasons the Kiwis were being built up as a special All Black team. While there are some youthful players in the All Black side and they may yet go on to develop into a great team, by All Black standards they are pretty average...