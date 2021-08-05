Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Karpowership fiasco thickens the plot

Latest corruption allegation may be just the tip of a massive iceberg

05 August 2021 - 12:15
Picture: KARPOWERSHIP
Picture: KARPOWERSHIP

We wait with bated breath (or is it a giant yawn?) for President Cyril Ramaphosa’s cabinet reshuffle. I’m confident we’ll be underwhelmed, which raises the question: “Who is the president more afraid of, the public or the ANC?”

We face a crisis of confidence in SA, with Jacob Zuma in jail — however tenuously — deputy president David Mabuza nowhere to be seen, and Ace Magashule and Zweli Makhize sidelined by corruption charges.

Could things get worse? Yes, what with Gwede Mantashe now embroiled in the Karpowership fiasco. There is a feeling that this is just the tip of a very big corruption iceberg, with a great deal still below the waterline that even some of our good guys might not want revealed.

Forget about commissions of inquiry; what we really need is an inquisition, with powers of arrest and punishment. However, the cosy relationship between state and judiciary ensures millions go to our legal eagles while they perform their endless pantomime of delay and appeal. The legal maxim, “Justice delayed is justice denied” should be part of our national anthem.  

Bernard Benson, Parklands 

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by email to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

Parliament to summon Gwede Mantashe over power ships

A deal is under suspicion of malfeasance as the tender was written in such a way that it favoured power ships, which were given 20-year deals to fill ...
National
1 day ago

Oceans economy offers reprieve for Eastern Cape’s jobless

Nelson Mandela Bay’s ports have a critical role in the trading and infrastructural hub of the province
Opinion
1 week ago

Consortium to appeal denial of Karpowership’s environmental permits

Integrated Coastal Energy Alliance says debate on floating power plants was one-sided without consideration for the potential socio-economic benefits
National
4 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
EDITORIAL: Many strings attached to pension ...
Opinion / Editorials
2.
EDITORIAL: A meaner Ramaphosa must choose a ...
Opinion / Editorials
3.
PETER BRUCE: A reshuffle? Not much use if ANC ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
GARETH VAN ONSELEN: Cyril Ramaphosa’s broken time ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
SIBONGILE BESANI: Cyril Ramaphosa’s pauses are ...
Opinion

Related Articles

WATCH: Karpowership deal in doubt

Companies / Energy

CARTOON: Karpowership deal sinks

Opinion

Power ships fail all three environmental tests

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.