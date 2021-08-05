LETTER: Karpowership fiasco thickens the plot

We wait with bated breath (or is it a giant yawn?) for President Cyril Ramaphosa’s cabinet reshuffle. I’m confident we’ll be underwhelmed, which raises the question: “Who is the president more afraid of, the public or the ANC?”

We face a crisis of confidence in SA, with Jacob Zuma in jail — however tenuously — deputy president David Mabuza nowhere to be seen, and Ace Magashule and Zweli Makhize sidelined by corruption charges.

Could things get worse? Yes, what with Gwede Mantashe now embroiled in the Karpowership fiasco. There is a feeling that this is just the tip of a very big corruption iceberg, with a great deal still below the waterline that even some of our good guys might not want revealed.

Forget about commissions of inquiry; what we really need is an inquisition, with powers of arrest and punishment. However, the cosy relationship between state and judiciary ensures millions go to our legal eagles while they perform their endless pantomime of delay and appeal. The legal maxim, “Justice delayed is justice denied” should be part of our national anthem.

Bernard Benson, Parklands

