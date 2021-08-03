National Parliament to summon Gwede Mantashe over power ships A deal is under suspicion of malfeasance as the tender was written in such a way that it favoured power ships, which were given 20-year deals to fill a short-term gap BL PREMIUM

Parliament’s portfolio committee on mineral resources and energy decided on Tuesday that it will summon minister Gwede Mantashe, top departmental officials and other interested parties. The officials will be asked to explain themselves with regard to corruption allegations made about government’s emergency power procurement process, which involves Turkish company Karpowership.

The department of mineral resources and energy’s Risk Mitigation Independent Power Producer Programme (RMIPPP), which is intended to address SA’s short-term energy shortfall, announced winning bids in March, with the lion’s share going to Turkish subsidiary Karpowership SA. The company won a 20-year contract to supply gas-fired energy from floating barges at a cost of R218bn...