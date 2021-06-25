Opinion

CARTOON: Karpowership deal sinks

25 June 2021 - 05:00 brandan reynolds
Friday, June 25 2021
Power ships fail all three environmental tests

Karpowership SA plans to appeal against the decisions, which were announced by the department of fisheries, forestry & the environment
National
20 hours ago

Absa will not trash its reputation over Karpowership deal

The bank says scrutiny of any funding for the Turkish company will be subject to reputational due diligence
Companies
2 weeks ago

Gwede Mantashe denies family role in Karpowership deal

Mantashe denies he was involved in the evaluation of the bids for emergency power, the lion’s share of which went to Karpowership
National
3 weeks ago

NEWS ANALYSIS: How the tender dice were loaded to favour expensive Karpowership gas

The full extent of the situation is beginning to dawn on South Africans, but the deal is not sealed yet
National
1 month ago

DA calls for probe into emergency power tender amid court challenge

Party questions the government’s selection process, alleging it was geared to favour Karpowership
National
1 month ago
