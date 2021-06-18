LETTER: Government must cut the red tape restrictions on Ivermectin

The use of Ivermectin is being unreasonably restricted in SA by the necessity to make a section 25 application to the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) every time a doctor wants to prescribe it to a patient.

With Covid-19 it has been shown that it is vital to treat the patient as soon as symptoms are experienced. The delay, administrative burden and cost of having to fill in and submit section 25 applications means Ivermectin is not being widely used here and many people are dying or being unnecessarily hospitalised.

Ivermectin has been shown to be an effective prophylactic precaution. If its use as a prophylactic were allowed and encouraged — as it is now in many parts of the world — it would also help bridge the gap before vaccines are available to everyone and that would also help solve the crisis we are in.

It should be up to the doctor — in consultation with the patient, not the health authorities — to decide whether to administer Ivermectin. SAHPRA should give Ivermectin emergency approval and allow pharmacies, hospitals and clinics to stock and dispense it like any other drug on a doctor’s prescription. Each patient could sign the section 25 disclaimer acknowledging that the drug has not been evaluated or approved by the health authority, and the dispensing pharmacies could keep those on record together with the doctor’s prescription.

Government is prepared to impose the tyranny of lockdown measures to alleviate pressure on the hospitals. It should use its authority to command this branch of its administration to cut the red tape restrictions on Ivermectin. This would have much more impact on hospital pressure and death rates than lockdown restrictions — without causing collateral economic damage.

Jeremy Gordon, Sea Point

