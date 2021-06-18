Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Government must cut the red tape restrictions on Ivermectin

18 June 2021 - 14:07
123RF/JARUN ONTAKRAI
123RF/JARUN ONTAKRAI

The use of Ivermectin is being unreasonably restricted in SA by the necessity to make a section 25 application to the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority  (SAHPRA) every time a doctor wants to prescribe it to a patient. 

With Covid-19 it has been shown that it is vital to treat the patient as soon as symptoms are experienced. The delay, administrative burden and cost of having to fill in and submit section 25 applications means Ivermectin is not being widely used here and many people are dying or being unnecessarily hospitalised. 

Ivermectin has been shown to be an effective prophylactic precaution. If its use as a prophylactic were allowed and encouraged — as it is now in many parts of the world — it would also help bridge the gap before vaccines are available to everyone and that would also help solve the crisis we are in. 

It should be up to the doctor — in consultation with the patient, not the health authorities — to decide whether to administer Ivermectin. SAHPRA should give Ivermectin emergency approval and allow pharmacies, hospitals and clinics to stock and dispense it like any other drug on a doctor’s prescription. Each patient could sign the section 25 disclaimer acknowledging that the drug has not been evaluated or approved by the health authority, and the dispensing pharmacies could keep those on record together with the doctor’s prescription.  

Government is prepared to impose the tyranny of lockdown measures to alleviate pressure on the hospitals.  It should use its authority to command this branch of its administration to cut the red tape restrictions on Ivermectin. This would have much more impact on hospital pressure and death rates than lockdown restrictions — without causing collateral economic damage. 

Jeremy Gordon, Sea Point 

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

Covid-19 has catapulted Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela into the public eye

The medicines regulator says Sahpra has a backlog of thousands of applications to register medicines while it grapples with budget cuts
National
3 weeks ago

Covid-ravaged Indian states to start using anti-parasitic drug ivermectin

The World Health Organization has warned there is not enough evidence to support widespread use of the drug
World
1 month ago

Ivermectin is a proven treatment for Covid-19, so let’s use it

Extensive study shows ivermectin can reduce the risk of infection by 92.5% and is the standard of care in many countries
Opinion
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
TONY LEON: Racial nationalist governments start ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
DAVID SHAPIRO: Cristal challengers are outdoing ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
PRAVIN GORDHAN: SA business is poorer for having ...
Opinion
4.
Ivermectin is a proven treatment for Covid-19, so ...
Opinion
5.
EDITORIAL: SA risks being left behind as the ...
Opinion / Editorials

Related Articles

Little vials, big crime: Covid-19 and organised crime

Features / Cover Story

Ivermectin is a proven treatment for Covid-19, so let’s use it

Opinion

Covid-ravaged Indian states to start using anti-parasitic drug ivermectin

World / Asia

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.