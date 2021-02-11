Little vials, big crime: Covid-19 and organised crime

"There are so many elements that will make Africa more vulnerable during this time of the vaccines being distributed," says Genolet. "The weak regulatory system is also something that’s been identified by the WHO."

It must be said that Africa isn’t alone in this. According to a WHO report, only three in 10 countries globally have medicine regulators that function "according to acceptable standards".

"Many African countries don’t have [functional medicine] regulatory systems at all," the report notes. "That’s very important to make sure that medicine that enters a country is safe, and that you can also control what happens after [that]."

Though there are 54 medical product regulators in Africa, the WHO says there is "varying capacity among them".

Only one in Sub-Saharan Africa (Tanzania’s) has been formally assessed by the WHO. In 2018 the WHO gave that regulator a maturity level of three, the second highest on its scale.

Andy Gray, senior lecturer in pharmacological discipline at the University of KwaZulu-Natal’s school of health sciences, says previous WHO reports have not identified which African regulators "were acceptable and which were not, due to political sensitivity, and the assessment has not been updated. The more mature are certainly the South African, Zimbabwean, Kenyan, Tanzanian, Ghanaian and Nigerian agencies."

It "does not sound far from the mark" to say that only 10% of African medicine regulators have "moderately developed capacity", with 90% having "little to no capacity".

Practically, this translates into African medicine supply chains that are "very porous", says Gray. According to Genolet, even SA, which has one of the better regulatory systems in Africa, "has thousands of kilometres of unregulated borders".

But Sahpra’s Wondo says SA’s controls are strong. "Vaccines that are substandard or falsified will be blocked by our processes at the points of entry."

Typically, he says, vaccines come into the country through four points of entry, depending on their origins: Durban, Cape Town, Port Elizabeth (all by sea and air) and Joburg (air).

"Medicines can’t come into the country [legally] without going through one of those points. At those points we have customs and port health officials who have been trained to assess medicines coming in," Wondo says.

The concern, however, is that this assessment is done merely based on the particular consignment’s appearance: labelling, relevant registration numbers and attached documentation.

"If the registration certificate of the product is in order, it is released to the pharmaceutical company for eventual release to the market.

"Those that do not fulfil registration requirements, the officials refer to Sahpra for further investigation," says Wondo.

This isn’t exactly comforting, as it’s a different matter when something has the wrong label on it — an obvious strategy for vaccine smugglers.

Wondo acknowledges that fake and substandard pharmaceutical products do sometimes "slip through" the checks. For example, "where people are declaring clothes, then maybe in the middle of the container they’ll put those boxes of medicines. Those then may go through, because of the false declarations," he says.

"But, with the help of the regulatory compliance inspectors and the SA Police Service, we do pick the fakes up inside the country, eventually."

Vaccine theft will be SA’s challenge

Gray says SA has a reputation for its secure medicine supply chain. But because Sahpra doesn’t proactively sample the market — instead, relying on good manufacturing practices by pharmaceutical companies and the "vigilance" of their forensic units — it could be missing "problems".

"If our medicines go across into neighbouring countries, is somebody slipping falsified versions into those countries? We don’t know. Are some of the importers’ medicines that are arriving on our shelves not the ones that we expect to find? We haven’t detected any, but it’s not impossible that they are happening," he says.

As it is, many of SA’s vaccines are expected to be made at India’s Serum Institute, which is contracted by the Covax facility to make vaccines for developing countries.

It’s approved by the WHO to manufacture vaccines, says Wondo, "so we know it will manufacture good quality products".

But, as Ho Tu Nam points out, medicines from every manufacturer in the world have been falsified. "No-one’s immune."

Wondo is less concerned on this count. "Each batch of vaccines that comes into SA will be tested, either by us, or by our trusted partner countries," he says. "[Falsified] vaccines will not get past our systems. We will keep our people safe."

While Gray believes SA is "vulnerable" to falsified vaccines, he — like Abdool Karim — believes the country will have "much bigger problems" to deal with.

At the top of his list are the transportation and the distribution of shots. Then there’s the risk that vaccines will be stolen.

"I think we are far more vulnerable than we even know," he says. "We’ve certainly had theft from the provincial depots, and we have a lot of theft happening from hospitals. In fact, we’ve had problems with theft on demand, where people just phone in to a member of staff and a box gets packed up for them."

Holes in the distribution chain

In SA, like many other African countries, inoculations will happen at public and private hospitals and clinics, pharmacies, mobile centres and places of work. There might also be bigger venues where a large number of people can be vaccinated.

Gray believes these sites will be the most vulnerable points along the distribution chain, as they will be under much less scrutiny than vaccine shipments.

Meyer says this will be true continent-wide. "I’ve got confidence in the AU getting verified, real vaccines into Africa. After a few initial issues with fake PPE, it did a great job co-ordinating PPE supplies. Where we’re going to have the problem in Africa is with the distributors — in this case, the ministries of health, the little primary health-care centres that get it from the ministry of health, and further down the line."

There are no super-secure facilities on the continent — so this is where Meyer believes you could have theft of vaccines, or people tampering with the content of those jabs. This could happen "the same way somebody would take pure kilos of cocaine and they’ll mix it with all sorts of things, so they can make more profit".

Abdool Karim is sure there will be "some" theft related to SA’s vaccine rollout. But he adds: "I can’t see how people are going to really steal vaccines and sell them in the black market. If they do, it’ll be a very small, niche population of the very wealthy who will want to jump the queue. Because everybody’s going to get the vaccine; the government is giving it to everybody for free."