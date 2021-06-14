LETTER: Israel much more democratic than SA

So let’s take a deep look at apartheid Israel. It will have an Israeli Palestinian minister in the new coalition, eight Israeli Palestinian MPs in the coalition, an Israeli Palestinian party in the new coalition, eight female ministers and a female Ethiopian minister.

The new government is one third of Mizrahi origin (dark-skinned), 44 ministers and deputy ministers, 17 ministers not of the ruling party (old government). Three totally different political parties make up the new government — is this democracy at work or what? SA has a total of 61 ministers and deputy ministers, only one white minister — Barbara Creecy, only one white deputy minister, John Jeffries, only one minister not from the ruling party. Which is the more democratic government?

Does Israel practice job reservation or to put it in modern terminology broad-based BEE? Nothing of the sort, as Israeli Palestinians are represented in every aspect of civil life from government, judiciary and commerce to industrial activity. No BEE scorecards are necessary for any position in Israel. No racial profiling for any state or private appointments are permitted.

Every civil and municipal department is staffed by both Palestinian and Israeli personnel. Israeli Palestinians serve in both the police and military at all levels up to staff officer, regardless of gender.

SA practices a stringent policy of affirmative action (a euphemism for blacks only) to the prejudice of minority groups. Racial profiling practised in government employment policy. So who are the racists please, will the ANC care to comment on some of the above facts?

Does anyone remember the ANC government criticising its sister African country Egypt which shares a common border with Gaza for destroying a 10km strip of housing along the border for “security” reasons? There was indeed a deafening silence from all quarters.

Again, the ANC government is at pains to condemn the evictions of six houses in the Sheikh Jarrah area where people had been illegally occupying the houses in defiance of a court order. But what do the ANC’s “Red Ants” do to whole communities who occupy land illegally? Is it a question of the pot calling the kettle black?

We live in a hypocritical world — but there is hypocrisy and “uber-hypocrisy” — guess where the ANC fits in.

Allan Wolman, Tel Aviv, Israel

