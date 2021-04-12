Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Specialised unit could deter Mozambique insurgents

12 April 2021 - 18:12
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

Further to my letter on the Islamist threat in Cabo Delgado, which predated the recent attack, the newspapers are now full of articles on what to do about it (“Islamic State a stain moving through Africa”, April 6).

This weekend one publication pointed out that a full-scale military force might start an African Afghanistan, tying down troops for years and costing a fortune. A token presence would be just as bad, opening up limited forces to hit-and-run attacks, the preferred methodology in this type of insurgency.

However, there is an alternative that might beat the insurgents at their own game. This requires the establishment of a sophisticated counterinsurgency unit of perhaps 1,000 men, who even Mozambique could supply. I’m sure the Americans and Europeans would be willing to provide training and support, and in particular surveillance and communication equipment, which will be vital.

An area of at least 10km-20km deep on the Mozambique border would have to be cleared of civilians, assuming there are any left, in which helicopters and drones could operate without causing collateral damage. Once the insurgents realise that the minute they step across the border there is a high likelihood they will be detected and killed, the sooner they will come to the negotiating table. It’s been done before — it can be done again.  

Bernard Benson
Parklands

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

LETTER: Islamic State a stain moving through Africa

It is essential that Southern African Development Community countries take this violent threat seriously
Opinion
6 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
LETTER: Cyril Ramaphosa may now suspend John ...
Opinion / Letters
2.
STUART THEOBALD: Rocketing JSE Alsi leaves ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
ANN BERNSTEIN: Expropriation Bill is not as bad ...
Opinion
4.
China is paying dearly for its unofficial ban on ...
Opinion
5.
Graeme Bloch: a life of commitment and love
Opinion

Related Articles

Sadc team to assess IS threat in Mozambique, but no definitive response yet

World / Africa

PODCAST | How have Sadc and East Africa performed during Covid-19?

Economy

WATCH: How the attacks in Mozambique could affect the region

World

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.