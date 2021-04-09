News Leader
WATCH: How the attacks in Mozambique could affect the region
Security and defence analyst Helmoed Heitman talks to Business Day TV about the suspected IS-linked attacks in Mozambique
09 April 2021 - 09:02
Suspected IS-linked insurgent have launched attacks in the north of Mozambique.
The attacks, which have been on the increase since 2017, have claimed lives and affected many businesses.
Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to security and defence analyst Helmoed Heitman about what the attacks mean for national security.
Or listen to the full audio:
