WATCH: How the attacks in Mozambique could affect the region

Security and defence analyst Helmoed Heitman talks to Business Day TV about the suspected IS-linked attacks in Mozambique

09 April 2021 - 09:02 Business Day TV
Picture: REUTERS.
Picture: REUTERS.

Suspected IS-linked insurgent have launched attacks in the north of Mozambique.

The attacks, which have been on the increase since 2017, have claimed lives and affected many businesses.

Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to security and defence analyst Helmoed Heitman about what the attacks mean for national security.

Security and defence analyst Helmoed Heitman talks to Business Day TV about the suspected IS-linked attacks in Mozambique

Or listen to the full audio:

LETTER: Islamic State a stain moving through Africa

It is essential that Southern African Development Community countries take this violent threat seriously
Opinion
2 days ago

Sadc invites Ramaphosa to urgent talks on Mozambique attacks

A lot of money will be needed to fight Islamic State-linked insurgents, says defence analyst
National
2 days ago

‘Some hid in the sea’: Islamist attack on Mozambique town a turning point in Africa’s ignored war

Mozambican government’s failure to contain the insurgency faces unprecedented scrutiny
World
2 days ago

Iranian ship hit by mines in Red Sea, reportedly by Israel

The Saviz was damaged by an explosion on the same day Tehran and world powers met to discuss restoring the 2015 nuclear deal
World
1 day ago

