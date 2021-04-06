Opinion / Letters

LETTER: A national shutdown would be treason

Those supporting Ace Magashule and Jacob Zuma should face the music

06 April 2021 - 16:33
If reports that supporters of former president Jacob Zuma and ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule are planning a national shutdown are true, we should be worried as citizens of this country. Both leaders are facing charges of corruption. Zuma is also involved in a tug-of-war with the Zondo state-capture inquiry regarding him disrespecting both the commission and the Constitutional Court.

Why are people so hell-bent on protecting these two individuals? Clearly, those who are supporting them are either involved in acts of corruption themselves or are potential looters. It is unimaginable that in a country that is essentially involved in a war against corruption, there are honest people who support those facing corruption charges.

If we are serious about this fight they must be left to face the music. We were not there when they were allegedly committing these acts, and they therefore do not deserve any sympathy. They must fight their battles on their own.

Those planning this national shutdown should be ashamed of their treason. They don’t deserve to be called citizens of this country and must not get any support. The fact that this shutdown is being planned indicates that the looters are feeling the heat.

Tom Mhlanga
Braamfontein

