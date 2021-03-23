Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Tanzania’s John Magufuli did not leave human rights in good shape

23 March 2021 - 16:56
A file photo of Tanzanian President John Magufuli, who has not been seen for weeks. Picture: REUTERS/SADI SAID
I read Charles Stith’s obituary on Tanzania’s John Magufuli with some dismay. (“John Magufuli leaves Tanzania in good shape economically”, March 19). One line in particular astounded me: “Beyond politics, Magufuli leaves the country in good shape economically.”

That is, at best, simply incorrect. This failed state of a country has a GDP per capita of less than one third of Vietnam’s, one sixth of SA’s and 1/44th of Belgium’s. Can that honestly be described as “good shape economically”?

It may be in better shape than when the man arrived in office, but that GDP is far from “good shape” in any reasonable person’s view. Stith chooses to describe Tanzania as a middle income country. With that GDP per capita?

Further, human rights (freedom of speech and so on) are far from being in good shape. As for LGBT rights, one only has to see Tanzania’s legislation to realise that Magufuli was anything but a “good and faithful servant”.

Martin Walker
Via e-mail

