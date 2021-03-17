World / Africa

Tanzania President John Magufuli dies aged 61

Magufuli won praise for tackling corruption but drew widespread criticism for his denialism of the coronavirus pandemic

17 March 2021 - 23:16 Mike Cohen and Fumbuka Ng'Wanakilala
Late Tanzanian President John Magufuli. Picture: REUTERS
Tanzanian President John Magufuli, who drew widespread criticism for his denialism of the coronavirus pandemic, has died only five months after he won a second term in a disputed election. He was 61.

“We have lost our courageous leader, President John Magufuli, who has died from a heart illness,” Vice-President Samia Suluhu Hassan said on state television on Wednesday. She announced 14 days of national mourning.

Nicknamed “The Bulldozer” for his aggressive leadership style, Magufuli won early praise for tackling corruption, reducing wasteful government spending and improving the lives of peasant farmers by waiving dozens of taxes. He also spearheaded the development of new transport links, power plants and more than 1,700 health centres, investments that helped Tanzania’s economy become one of the world’s top performers.

Magufuli also drove through controversial reforms aimed at ensuring the nation derived greater benefit from its natural resources, which put his administration on a collision course with foreign mining companies. In 2017, the authorities asked Barrick Gold Corp.’s local unit to pay a whopping $190bn tax bill — a dispute the company settled by paying $300m and creating a mining joint venture with the state.

Magufuli became increasingly authoritarian as his first term progressed — he centralised power in the presidency and unapologetically cracked down on dissent and media freedom. He secured a second five-year term in October when he garnered 84% of the vote, the widest victory margin of any presidential candidate in almost three decades of multiparty elections in Tanzania.

The opposition rejected the outcome as rigged and the US Embassy in Tanzania said credible allegations of fraud and intimidation, as well as the ruling party’s overwhelming win, raised questions about the election’s fairness. Several opposition candidates were disqualified from standing and the government instituted internet and social media site shutdowns that hampered its opponents’ campaigns.

Born on October 29 1959, in the northwestern town of Chato, Magufuli worked as a teacher and industrial chemist before venturing into politics. He won election to parliament in 1995 and held several cabinet posts before the ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi party chose him as its candidate to succeed president Jakaya Kikwete in 2015.

International consternation with Magufuli’s rule has focused on his unorthodox approach to tackling Covid-19. He insisted the country was free of the disease, discouraged the use of face masks and advised his people to pray and undergo steam therapy to safeguard their health. While most of the rest of the world clamoured to access vaccines, his administration eschewed them and said it was working on developing alternative natural remedies.

Tanzania stopped publishing infection data in April 2020, making it impossible to determine the severity of the epidemic. The deluge of patients displaying coronavirus symptoms seeking treatment at public hospitals and daily funeral masses indicates Magufuli severely downplayed what was clearly a major public health crisis.

Bloomberg

Tanzanians told not to ask about their president’s health

Opposition leaders say the constitution calls for the national assembly to make information public on the absent John Magufuli’s health
World
1 day ago

John Magufuli is fine and in Tanzania, not in a coma in India, official says

Reports have suggested the Tanzanian president, Africa's most prominent coronavirus sceptic, is in a critical condition with Covid-19
World
5 days ago

Tanzania President John Magufuli in India with Covid-19, says opposition leader

However, there's been on confirmation from Tanzanian, Kenyan or Indian governments and the WHO has warned against speculation
World
6 days ago

Rumours swirl that Tanzania’s missing president is in hospital

John Magufuli has not been seen since February 24 as papers report an African leader has been admitted to a hospital in Nairobi
World
1 week ago

