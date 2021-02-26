LETTER: Youth not behind Expropriation Bill

I am a 21-year-old male South African, who is the future of the country. I believe the Expropriation Bill is unethical because if it is passed it will destroy my future and cause my generation to no longer want to invest our money, knowledge or time in the country and rather move to another more prosperous one.

I believe SA needs to first distribute state-owned land to the public before it is allowed to take private land, because if land can be taken, anything can be taken, and there is no justice in that.

For my future and that of the youth of the country, I am against this bill.

Neill Keeton

Via e-mail

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.