Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Youth not behind Expropriation Bill

If passed, the younger generation will have to move to another, more prosperous country

26 February 2021 - 14:16
Picture: 123RF/LOES KIEBOOM
Picture: 123RF/LOES KIEBOOM

I am a 21-year-old male South African, who is the future of the country. I believe the Expropriation Bill is unethical because if it is passed it will destroy my future and cause my generation to no longer want to invest our money, knowledge or time in the country and rather move to another more prosperous one.

I believe SA needs to first distribute state-owned land to the public before it is allowed to take private land, because if land can be taken, anything can be taken, and there is no justice in that.

For my future and that of the youth of the country, I am against this bill. 

Neill Keeton
Via e-mail

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

LETTER: Budget held no shocks, but no backbone on SOEs either

Until there is action in addressing debt, we will sail ever closer to a fiscal cliff
Opinion
23 hours ago

LETTER: All South Africans, including retail chains, should buy local chicken

I dream of being an employer for young women, and if my plans work out I will be able to employ 30-50 people and support others to create their own ...
Opinion
23 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
JONNY STEINBERG: Ramaphosa’s sense of reality ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
DUMA GQUBULE: Public sector wage bill savings ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
GENEVIEVE QUINTAL: In the footsteps of Zuma with ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
EDITORIAL: Corporate tax cut could have ...
Opinion / Editorials
5.
Steinhoff case helps courts to get clarity on ...
Opinion

Related Articles

Government pushing to finalise land restitution claims, says Mboweni

National

Tito Mboweni gives thumbs down to nationalising Reserve Bank

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.