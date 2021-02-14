LETTER: The dumping jury is still out

Paul Matthews of the Association of Meat Importers and Exporters made good points in his letter, and I have always opposed protectionism in principle, but if and when an unequal market situation is created by dumping or subsidies tariffs may be the appropriate response (“FairPlay’s focus on poultry imports oversimplifies the issues”, February 10).

Matthews’ own organisation acknowledged tariffs as a market levelling tool by signing the much publicised Poultry Master Plan, which has tariffs as one of its main pillars. It is incorrect to state that “there has been no dumping since 2015”. The dumping duties implemented in 2015 are undergoing a sunset review whose outcome has not yet been determined. In addition, it is well known that other dumping actions are being launched. Until these have been investigated and adjudicated the dumping jury is still out. Matthews may well be correct but until such adjudication his claim is premature.

He further claims that “it is salutary to note that the pork and beef industries in SA do not call for protection”. Comparing these with the huge poultry industry makes no sense. Our beef industry is one of the finest in the world and close to self sufficient. We import little and what we do import emanates almost exclusively from SA Customs Union countries where tariffs play no role. Our pork industry is small and most of our imports comprise ribs, which local producers cannot supply in any great volume. These imports are duty free.

Finally — and I address this to all parties — the interests of battle-weary consumers and the fragility of our weak job market should be the first concern when solution seeking, not an afterthought.

David Wolpert

Rivonia

