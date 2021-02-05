LETTER: Medical aid and vaccines need to offer a quid pro quo

As a premium plan Discovery Health medical aid member I have no objection to accumulated funds being used to pay for Covid-19 vaccines for those who cannot afford to pay. However there must be a quid pro quo.

I do not see Adrian Gore or any other medical aid CEO as a latter-day Santa Claus, especially when dealing with a financially delinquent and unreliable government.

Medical aids should only dig deep into their funds for this noble cause on receipt of a government guarantee that there will be no reduction in medical tax allowances or deductions, including the usual sleight of hand manipulations, for a period of five years. That includes the oft-used non-adjustment for bracket creep.

Then, and only then, will I approve of the huge funding that will be required. These funds belong to members, who, as taxpayers, should not be called on to make more than one payment for vaccinations of non-members.

David Wolpert

Rivonia

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime phone number.