Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Medical aid and vaccines need to offer a quid pro quo

Medical aid funds belong to members, who, as taxpayers, should not be called on to make more than one payment for vaccinations of non-members

05 February 2021 - 13:09
The Discovery headquarters in Sandton. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
The Discovery headquarters in Sandton. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

As a premium plan Discovery Health medical aid member I have no objection to accumulated funds being used to pay for Covid-19 vaccines for those who cannot afford to pay. However there must be a quid pro quo.

I do not see Adrian Gore or any other medical aid CEO as a latter-day Santa Claus, especially when dealing with a financially delinquent and unreliable government.

Medical aids should only dig deep into their funds for this noble cause on receipt of a government guarantee that there will be no reduction in medical tax allowances or deductions, including the usual sleight of hand manipulations, for a period of five years. That includes the oft-used non-adjustment for bracket creep.

Then, and only then, will I approve of the huge funding that will be required. These funds belong to members, who, as taxpayers, should not be called on to make more than one payment for vaccinations of non-members.

David Wolpert
Rivonia

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime phone number.

Covax delivers major vaccine boost for health workers

Covax allocates 3.1-million vaccine doses to SA in first round, which could ensure the government has enough doses to cover the 1.25-million health ...
National
1 day ago

Treasury has indemnified two vaccine producers

The Serum Institute of India and Pfizer will be protected from liabilities resulting from adverse developments
National
1 day ago

Russian Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine is 91.6% effective

The peer-reviewed phase 3 trial results means another vaccine can join the fight against Covid-19
National
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
DAVID SHAPIRO: Little wonder firms consider ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
The ANC’s district development model is about ...
Opinion
3.
GENEVIEVE QUINTAL: When will the ANC ever stand ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
ANTHONY BUTLER: ANC plan to align three spheres ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
DAVID MASONDO: Government set to trim its ...
Opinion

Related Articles

LETTER: Retire the Nobel peace prize

Opinion / Letters

EDITORIAL: Will vaccines funding be any different given our leaders’ atrocious ...

Opinion / Editorials

EDITORIAL: Vaccine strategy does not inspire hope

Opinion / Editorials

Medical schemes still divided on vaccination contribution costs to people ...

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.