Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Retire the Nobel peace prize

If the Cuban Medical Brigade, for which SA paid millions, can be nominated, as it has been by the president, the prize has lost all meaning

04 February 2021 - 17:15
Cubans living in SA welcome a group of Cuban doctors to combat the spread of Covid-19. Picture: REUTERS/SIYABONGA SISHI
Cubans living in SA welcome a group of Cuban doctors to combat the spread of Covid-19. Picture: REUTERS/SIYABONGA SISHI

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s statement in his recent television address that the government would nominate the Henry Reeve International Contingent of Doctors, aka the Cuban Medical Brigade, for the Nobel peace prize was met with incredulity by many as they are being paid almost R400m for their services.

Gift of the Givers charges the government nothing, and there are hundreds of SA-registered nurses and doctors without jobs. The Cuban doctors received certification to practise within days, while top overseas specialists are frustrated with red tape for years.

There was a press report last weekend on a standoff between the Hawks and military police over a consignment of the drug Interferon Alfa-2B. Produced in Cuba, it was imported illegally by the SA National Defence Force at a cost of some R90m on the same SAA plane that carried the Henry Reeve contingent.

A UN report gives another picture, stating that the Cuban Medical Brigade is a “forced labour” operation operated by the Cuban government in return for cash or commodities. Venezuela paid in oil; SA in cash. The drugs shipment was a convenient add-on.

If the Cuban doctors are, indeed, qualified, local medical staff say language problems and a lack of ability made some of them next to useless, and they don’t actually see their share of the R400m. That goes to the Cuban government to fill a gaping budget hole created by the lack of tourism.

Nobel peace prize nominations boost “white coat” marketing and the sums paid to the Cuban government are an act of international solidarity between revolutionary states.   

Almost 50 years ago, I held the Nobel peace prize medal given to the Northern Irish Peace People’s Máiréad Corrigan, as she then was. Never have I known a braver or more committed individual.

Since then, with recipients such as Barack Obama and Ethiopia’s Abiy Ahmed, who, as Nobel peace laureates, went on to start wars, the whole institution has become mired in controversy and should be permanently retired.

James Cunningham
Camps Bay

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

Navalny, the WHO and Greta Thunberg on Nobel Peace Prize list

Freedom of information is a recurring theme, with other nominees including the Committee to Protect Journalists and Reporters without Borders
World
3 days ago

A timeline of Ethiopia’s march from Nobel peace prize to war

With neither the military nor the Tigrayan people willing to compromise, Abiy Ahmed’s government slogan of ‘coming together’ is increasingly ironic
World
2 months ago

Two right-wing Norwegian politicians nominate Trump for Nobel Peace Prize

Two members of the Progress Party have nominated Donald Trump for 2019; former nominees include Vladmir Putin, Fidel Castro and Susan Sarandon
World
2 years ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
PETER BRUCE: We get a lot wrong but we didn’t ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
LUKANYO MNYANDA: EU’s vaccine own goal shows SA ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
ALLAN SECCOMBE: Ramaphosa squanders a great ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
EDITORIAL: First fix the broken Compensation Fund
Opinion / Editorials
5.
TOM EATON: Pretty vacant on Muizenberg beach
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

Forecasting the world in 2021

Opinion

FT People of the Year: BioNTech’s Ugur Sahin and Ozlem Tureci

World

Swedish Academy fills last two vacant posts after sexual assault scandal

World

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.