LETTER: Retire the Nobel peace prize

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s statement in his recent television address that the government would nominate the Henry Reeve International Contingent of Doctors, aka the Cuban Medical Brigade, for the Nobel peace prize was met with incredulity by many as they are being paid almost R400m for their services.

Gift of the Givers charges the government nothing, and there are hundreds of SA-registered nurses and doctors without jobs. The Cuban doctors received certification to practise within days, while top overseas specialists are frustrated with red tape for years.

There was a press report last weekend on a standoff between the Hawks and military police over a consignment of the drug Interferon Alfa-2B. Produced in Cuba, it was imported illegally by the SA National Defence Force at a cost of some R90m on the same SAA plane that carried the Henry Reeve contingent.

A UN report gives another picture, stating that the Cuban Medical Brigade is a “forced labour” operation operated by the Cuban government in return for cash or commodities. Venezuela paid in oil; SA in cash. The drugs shipment was a convenient add-on.

If the Cuban doctors are, indeed, qualified, local medical staff say language problems and a lack of ability made some of them next to useless, and they don’t actually see their share of the R400m. That goes to the Cuban government to fill a gaping budget hole created by the lack of tourism.

Nobel peace prize nominations boost “white coat” marketing and the sums paid to the Cuban government are an act of international solidarity between revolutionary states.

Almost 50 years ago, I held the Nobel peace prize medal given to the Northern Irish Peace People’s Máiréad Corrigan, as she then was. Never have I known a braver or more committed individual.

Since then, with recipients such as Barack Obama and Ethiopia’s Abiy Ahmed, who, as Nobel peace laureates, went on to start wars, the whole institution has become mired in controversy and should be permanently retired.

James Cunningham

Camps Bay

