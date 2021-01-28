Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Angela Merkel will be missed

When her name comes up we think leadership

28 January 2021 - 15:53
German Chancellor Angela Merkel. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/CLEMENS BILAN
German Chancellor Angela Merkel. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/CLEMENS BILAN

I will miss Angela Merkel’s reassuring presence in world politics. When Nelson Mandela stepped down Barack Obama was there to be a moral compass. When it was Obama’s time to leave the White House we knew Merkel would be there to anchor us.

She stood up to Donald Trump and other despots. Every time there was a crisis Merkel led from the front. The migration crisis prepared her for the Covid pandemic. Every time the name Merkel comes up we think leadership.

SA is blessed with natural resources but always betrayed by its leaders. About R9bn allegedly looted by the spies, and no-one in prison. Would that have happened under Merkel?

When you compare Merkel with the premier of Mpumalanga or the state security minister, why is it that I can be inspired by her and not by the premier or minister?

Dr Lucas Ntyintyane
Via e-mail

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

LETTER: Where is Ramaphosa’s outrage at threats to Uganda’s Bobi Wine?

AU chair and ruling ANC's silence on abuse of power in Uganda confirms they no longer support democracy
Opinion
1 day ago

LETTER: Vaccine funding one among many financial crises

The grip of ideology seems to have been resilient enough to withstand even the ravages of the pandemic
Opinion
2 days ago

LETTER: Give government a break over vaccines

There is a plausible explanation for the government’s vaccine strategy
Opinion
2 days ago

LETTER: Alliance is albatross around Cyril Ramaphosa’s neck

The president should free himself to recruit capable help, fire the incompetents and modernise the ANC
Opinion
2 days ago

LETTER: Expropriation is antithesis of a market-led economy

Xi Jinping’s Davos speech shows even China sees markets as compatible with its socialist system
Opinion
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
PETER BRUCE: If we had Magda-like smarts, we’d ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
GARETH VAN ONSELEN: The DA would have delivered ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
TIISETSO MOTSOENENG: Hot Woolies food division ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
KHAYA SITHOLE: Tale of ANC’s two billions part of ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
EDITORIAL: Something amiss in Maluleke’s exit ...
Opinion / Editorials

Related Articles

Merkel wants a return to multilateralism to fight Covid-19

World

EDITORIAL: Amid a global pandemic, ‘Davos man’ can show relevance

Opinion / Editorials

Germany to extend lockdown restrictions to mid-February

World / Europe

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.