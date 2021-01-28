LETTER: Angela Merkel will be missed

I will miss Angela Merkel’s reassuring presence in world politics. When Nelson Mandela stepped down Barack Obama was there to be a moral compass. When it was Obama’s time to leave the White House we knew Merkel would be there to anchor us.

She stood up to Donald Trump and other despots. Every time there was a crisis Merkel led from the front. The migration crisis prepared her for the Covid pandemic. Every time the name Merkel comes up we think leadership.

SA is blessed with natural resources but always betrayed by its leaders. About R9bn allegedly looted by the spies, and no-one in prison. Would that have happened under Merkel?

When you compare Merkel with the premier of Mpumalanga or the state security minister, why is it that I can be inspired by her and not by the premier or minister?

Dr Lucas Ntyintyane

Via e-mail

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.