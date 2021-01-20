LETTER Dump taxes, go with rates

The Free Market Foundation’s Martin van Staden resembles a kindergarten crybaby in his unremitting flood of tears over expropriation without compensation (“We cannot depend on the constitution to protect our freedoms”, January 19).

Instead, the foundation should be washing out its handkerchiefs against taxes, which expropriate, without compensation, our hard-earned wages, salaries, interest, profits, dividends, capital gains and consumption.

That means being able to keep what we make, but pay for what we do not. Paying 16 years of rent (price-earnings ratio) in advance for land is mere key-money and redeemable on resale.

Better not to be taxed on what we make on the land, but where it is. That is, a perpetual rates and taxes type user charge, excluding improvements.

That is the definition of free market taxes. For then one pays according to what anyone else would fork out for exclusive use of nature’s land, which none of us has made. It is like buying handkerchiefs.

Peter Meakin

Claremont

