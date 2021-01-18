Economy Treasury considers a tax hike to pay for biggest vaccination drive in SA’s history Treasury is exploring a range of potential financing options for Covid-19 vaccines BL PREMIUM

As the government’s efforts to secure supplies of Covid-19 vaccines find growing success, the Treasury is considering raising taxes as one of several possible mechanisms to fund the biggest vaccination drive in SA’s history.

More than 30-million doses have so far been promised in direct deals with vaccine manufacturers and agreements with multilateral agencies...