Dennis Davis backs solidarity tax to help fund vaccine rollout A one-off, progressive tax is an efficient way to pay for vaccine rollout, says Davis

With the Treasury looking at ways to fund the large-scale rollout of vaccines, judge Dennis Davis has backed a one-off solidarity tax or surcharge.

His comments follow the news that the Treasury is contemplating several options to pay for the vaccine, including raising taxes, widening the budget deficit and reprioritising government spending — all of which are deemed hard choices in the context of SA’s already stretched finances...