LETTER: Covid tax? Forget it

As a medical aid member I support the use of our funds to subsidise vaccinations for the poor.

However if finance minister Tito Mboweni and the National Treasury think they can then impose a further Covid tax, and reduce medical tax credits, then watch the Laffer curve in action.

A line will be drawn in the sand. We are already hopelessly overtaxed to finance corruption and wastage. Of course this all presupposes we will actually have vaccines some time soon, because President Cyril Ramaphosa certainly hasn’t a clue.

David Wolpert

Rivonia

