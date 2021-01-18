Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Covid tax? Forget it

We are already hopelessly overtaxed to finance corruption and wastage

18 January 2021 - 16:28
Finance minister Tito Mboweni. Picture: GCIS
As a medical aid member I support the use of our funds to subsidise vaccinations for the poor.

However if finance minister Tito Mboweni and the National Treasury think they can then impose a further Covid tax, and reduce medical tax credits, then watch the Laffer curve in action.

A line will be drawn in the sand. We are already hopelessly overtaxed to finance corruption and wastage. Of course this all presupposes we will actually have vaccines some time soon, because President Cyril Ramaphosa certainly hasn’t a clue.

David Wolpert
Rivonia

HILARY JOFFE: February's budget will be written in pencil, not ink

If the dice rolls [against them] the whole framework is not credible’
1 day ago

DA threatens to go to court if full details of vaccine rollout plan are not provided

DA leader John Steenhuisen says President Cyril Ramaphosa has made ‘vague promises’ about vaccine deliveries
1 hour ago

No money for Covid-19 relief, says Ramaphosa

However, the president says the Treasury will definitely find a way to fund vaccines
3 days ago

