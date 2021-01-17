Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Getting it wrong on social media’s role

17 January 2021 - 19:38
Picture: 123RF/GILC
Picture: 123RF/GILC

Your editorial referred to the “shock waves across the world” because of the attack on the US Capitol by mobs who had attended President Donald Trump’s rally (“Social media firms must be held accountable”, January 12).

Facebook and Twitter banned Trump from their platforms due to the threat of further violence. The editorial argued that the social media companies could no longer rely on their previous refusal to take responsibility for content on their platforms because they were not publishers. “They have previously refused to take down misleading material and outright lies.”

The current situation was a “game-changer”, it said. “It is high time that these organisations are treated like other publishers and are held responsible for what they disseminate.” But these platforms are not publishers, which newspapers should understand better than most. Unlike newspapers, television and radio, social media platforms are designed to carry the views of citizens, not of journalistic professionals; they can’t control the sheer volume.

However, due to pressure on them, particularly from the Left, they have banned people or groups because their opinions differ from the complainants’, not because they are factually wrong or their opinions outrageous. Social media moguls have become the arbiters of what is politically or scientifically correct, yet are not qualified to do so.

They aren’t media; they are hosting platforms. There should be no limits to what is posted, and contributors should take legal action against other contributors by suing for defamation, say, or laying a charge of incitement.

Social media platforms should require that contributors subscribe in their real names and have an address on record so legal action can be taken against the offender, not the platform. Now that would be a game-changer.

Sara Gon
Institute of Race Relations

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

TOBY SHAPSHAK: WhatsApp demand is a bridge too far

Could Facebook be trying to consolidate its integration of the app before the US government tries to break up its monopoly?
Opinion
3 days ago

How public trust has disintegrated amid Covid-19

A global survey shows trust in traditional media is higher than social media, and that people expect business to step in when governments fail them
World
4 days ago

EDITORIAL: Social media firms must be held accountable

They are becoming a threat to democracy across the world
Opinion
5 days ago

MICHAEL MORRIS: Expose bad ideas; don’t stifle them

The dynamism of freedom always serves people better than the sterility of unfreedom
Opinion
7 hours ago

Conspiracy chatter about Covid-19 vaccine fills the silence left by state

Many people have decided to avoid the jab due to the spread of misinformation
National
7 hours ago

THE LEX COLUMN: Big Tech’s Trump dump is well-timed

After years of spiralling income the Capitol riot has proved a convenient point for jumping off the bandwagon
Opinion
4 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
LUKANYO MNYANDA: With SA having relegated itself ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
GARETH VAN ONSELEN: The state of the ANC
Opinion / Columnists
3.
Mohammad Karaan was united practical experience ...
Opinion
4.
CARTOON: SA’s Covid spirit animals
Opinion
5.
JOHN STEENHUISEN: ANC has dropped the vaccine ...
Opinion

Related Articles

NICOLE FRITZ: Attention junkies such as Shaman Jake shoot social media

Opinion / Columnists

How public trust has disintegrated amid Covid-19

World

Uganda bans social media amid Bobi Wine and Yoweri Museveni face-off

World / Africa

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.