NICOLE FRITZ: Attention junkies such as Shaman Jake shoot social media
The rush of affirmation after a post has gone viral can be giddy and addictive
There have been streams of commentary in the aftermath of last week’s storming of the Capitol in Washington DC. Much has seemed pro forma, offering no particularly fresh insight. Then again, it was possibly unfair to expect any. After all, how surprising or unexpected could this have been given the weeks of repudiation of the election results by Donald Trump and his supporters, their deliberate dissemination of lies meant to undercut trust in the electoral process, and their exhortations to “stop the steal”?
Often it is the particular that provides the most penetrating perspective, and a portrait of one of those participating in the attempted insurrection, published in the New York Times on January 10, is required reading. Written by Ben Smith, who worked briefly alongside the would-be insurrectionist at BuzzFeed, it describes a young man who appeared not only politically directionless but also conflicted: once a Bernie Sanders fan, he then became a rabid Maga supporter. On so...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now