LETTER: Rewriting leaked matric papers punishes the honest

There may be a solution to this, without ending forensic investigations

08 December 2020 - 17:21
Picture: 123RF/FENG YY
The plan to rewrite the leaked matric exam papers has the consequence of punishing the honest majority for the misdemeanors of a presumably tiny minority.

Is there a better solution?

How about a one-week amnesty? Those who confess to having seen the paper(s) beforehand have to rewrite the exam(s), with no censure, untoward consequences or punishment. The rest don’t have to rewrite. The forensic investigations continue.

After the amnesty period any matriculant who is subsequently found by investigators to have seen the paper is prohibited from writing matric or matriculating for three years, and, during the course of the next four years, anyone found to have seen the paper is immediately expelled from their tertiary education and prohibited from matriculating for another three years. 

Dr James Butler
Claremont

